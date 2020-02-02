BSNL, MTNL employees taking VRS need to wait till April for dues

Employees of Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL), who have opted for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), will have to wait for the next fiscal year (2020-21) to receive their dues. This is because the Union Budget does not have provision for any expenditure towards the programme in the current fiscal year.

According to the Budget, payment worth Rs 37,268.42 crore due to voluntarily retirement of staff, capital infusion in BSNL and MTNL for 4G spectrum and grant for payment of GST have been budgeted for the next financial year. Barely, Rs ...