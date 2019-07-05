Budget 2019 analysis: Here's what 5 key sectors expected and what they got

Finance Minister on Friday presented her maiden Union Budget. This Budget, since it was also the first one of the Narendra Modi-led central government in its second term, was watched very keenly to gauge the direction that Centre’s policy will take over the next few years. For this reason, besides others, there had been a lot of anticipation among the various sectors of the economy.



EY compares Budget wishlists of five key sectors — financial services, real estate, automobile, information technology (IT) & start-ups, and oil & gas — with actual delivery to estimate which of the five sectors have been the biggest winners and losers in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s first Union Budget:



Financial services





Real estate

Benefit of receipt-based taxation of interest on non-performing assets (NPAs) extended to non-banking financial companiesReceipt-based taxation of interest on specified bad or doubtful debts have been extended to NBFCsRecapitalisation of banksCapital to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore will be infused in public-sector banks to boost their creditIntroduction of measures to promote cashless economyat two per cent has been levied on cash withdrawal of more than Rs 1 crore from a bank account in a year. Specified businesses have been mandated to provide the facility to accept payments through electronic modes without imposing any chargesBenefit of non-applicability of thin capitalisation rules be extended to NBFCsThe condition to create debenture redemption reserve for NBFCs seeking public placement of debt has been removed: Minimum alternate tax (MAT) exemption to general insurance be brought on a par with the life insurance sector100% (FDI) has been permitted in insurance intermediariesTax deducted at source (TDS) norms be relaxed in case of cancellation of insurance policy during its free-look periodAdditional tax incentives have been announced for international financial service centres (IFSCs), such as enhanced profit linked deduction, exemption from dividend distribution tax and capital gains, etc.Exclusion of interest payments to from withholding tax levy under Section 194ANoneHigher depreciation be permitted on plant and machinery leased out by NBFCsNoneDeduction of life insurance premium be enhanced under Section 80C of the ActNone

Automotive sector

Limit of deduction for interest on borrowed capital be enhanced to Rs 300,000 a yearAdditional annual deduction of up to Rs 150,000 has been allowed for interest on loans taken for affordable housing (stamp duty value of up to Rs 4.5 million)Threshold of consideration for TDS under Section 194-IA be increased from Rs 5 million to Rs 10 million.Scope of consideration for immovable property has been broadened for the purpose of TDS under Section 194-IA.Paced-up listing be provided for investment trusts (REITs)Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been permitted to subscribe to listed debt instruments of REITs and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs)The cap of Rs 200,000 on carry-forward and set-off of loss from house property be removed.Model tenancy law will be finalised to promote rental housing.Relief in duty rate for the construction sectorBasic customs duty on raw materials like marble slabs and tiles has been increasedAdditional tax incentives be provided for first-time home buyersNone

IT & start-ups

Various tax incentives on research & development be restoredPromotion of specified manufacturing activities through schemes for attracting global investment and investment-linked tax incentivesTax benefits be introduced for promoting the use of electric vehiclesPhase-II of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme has been introduced to encourage a faster adoption of electric vehiclesElectric vehicles be covered under priority sector lendingAnnual deduction of interest up to Rs 150,000 has been provided for on purchase of e-vehicles (for loans taken until March 31, 2023)15 per cent additional deduction for capital expenditure on plant & machinery be reintroducedBasic Customs duty for certain parts used exclusively for electric vehicles reduced to NilDuty sops be introduced to boost local manufacturingBasic Customs duty has been increased on import of motor vehicles used for specified purposes, chassis (fitted with engine), body of motor vehicle and specified goods used for motor vehicles

Oil and gas

be abolished to eliminate hardships faced by start-upsEligible start-ups will not be scrutinised for angel tax, subject to conditionsMeasure to incentivise investment in start-ups be introducedConditions governing the eligibility to claim long-term capital gains (LTCG) exemption on sale of residential property for investment in start-ups has been relaxed. Launch of an exclusive TV Channel to promote start-upsPolicy reforms be introduced for promoting training and skill development in crucial next-generation technologies like artificial intelligence, Blockchain, 5G, machine learning, cyber security, etc.Creation of a skilled manpower pool through increased focus on areas such as artificial intelligence, internet of things, big data, virtual reality, etc.Beneficial provisions relating to carry-forward of tax losses be extended to all start-upsThe condition for carry-forward and set off of losses for eligible start-ups has been relaxedThe threshold of Section 94B be increased to from Rs 10 million to Rs 150 million for start-upsThe Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) will make special administrative arrangements for pending assessment of start-ups and redress of grievancesStart-ups be exempted from applicability of minimum alternate taxExemption from the applicability of Section 56(2)(viib) has been extended to Category-II alternative investment fundsExemption in duty rates on IT products: Basic Customs duty exemption on specified capital goods used for manufacturing of certain specified IT goods. But that on products like router, CCTV camera, optical fibre, bundles and cables.

An infrastructure status be granted to the exploration & production sector in order to boost exploration activity in the countryCommittee recommendation on retirement of old and inefficient plants and addressing low utilisation of gas plant capacity due to paucity of natural gas to be taken up for implementationInvestment-linked deduction be extended to entities engaged in generation and/or distribution and transmission of powerA blue print will be made available for developing gas gridsMAT rate be reduced for exploration & production operations.Road & infrastructure cess and special additional excise duty has been increased by Re 1 per litre each. It will be levied on petrol and high-speed diesel oil. The levy of basic Customs duty on import of petroleum crude has been imposed at Re 1 a tonne. Basic Customs duty rate on import of certain oil products like methyloxirane, ethylene dichloride and naphtha has been reducedPublic-private partnership be encouraged in the natural gas sectorNone