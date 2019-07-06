Budget 2019: Large companies left in the cold, says M&M's Pawan Goenka

There were no big expectations from the Budget as the finance minister had very little fiscal headroom. The reforms for NBFCs and bank recapitalisation will help in reduction of rates and create a demand pull.

The additional income tax deduction for electric vehicle (EV) buyers will incentivise purchase and spur demand. However, it is not clear whether it is only applicable to individual buyers or also includes the fleet segment. With all the recent initiatives — whether its FAME (faster adoption and manufacture of electric vehicles) IT benefits or exemption from road tax or reduction in import of certain parts that goes into EVs, the government has done what it can to push EVs, now the onus is on the industry to make it happen.





Pawan Goenka, managing director, Mahindra & Mahindra

Increasing the threshold of 25 per cent corporate tax to Rs 400 crore is a good move, but the government should look at others as well, not just 99.3 per cent of the companies. The balance 0.7 per cent is where the maximum tax collection happens.

There is a fairly large section in terms of the number of companies that is left out. It does make large companies uncompetitive, particularly in overseas markets where others are paying much less.