Budget 2019 likely to retain divestment target at Rs 90,000 crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could set a divestment target of Rs 90,000 crore in the full Budget, which she will present on July 5, leaving the figure unchanged from the 2019-20 interim Budget. “So far, all the discussions on the full Budget have taken place with an assumption of disinvestment target being kept unchanged,” said a senior official aware of the pre-Budget deliberations. The printing process for the Budget has begun.

The numbers and the targets in the Budget documents can still be amended, even as the printing is on. The disinvestment target ...