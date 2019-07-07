Budget 2019: National Housing Bank will continue to inspect, penalise HFCs

The National Housing Bank (NHB) will continue to inspect and penalise housing finance companies (HFCs), even as its regulatory powers will be shifted to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), following the Union Budget announcement. “The NHB will be the supervisor of HFCs and the RBI will take up the regulatory role.

This will be akin to what the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) is to the regional rural banks, wherein the RBI continues to be their regulator,” a senior NHB executive said, requesting anonymity. A senior finance ministry official said the RBI ...