Budget 2019 will pave the way for 'new India', says PM Narendra Modi

In a televised address after the tabling of the Budget in Parliament, Prime Minister said it was citizen-friendly, development-friendly and future-oriented, which will pave the way for building a ‘new India’.

Modi stressed the Budget was devoted to empowering the downtrodden, but also help accelerate the pace of development, benefit the middle class, simplify tax processes, modernise infrastructure and strengthen entrepreneurs.

The PM said the Budget was “full of hope”, boost the country’s development, empower the youth, women, farmers, Dalits, oppressed and the underprivileged. “The country will get the energy to fulfil the dream of a $5-trillion economy from these empowered sections,” the PM said. Modi said it was a “green budget”, which focuses on the environment with the objective of generating green and clean energy.





ALSO READ: Budget 2019: How much will tax on rich add to govt's coffers, asks Congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is the BJP chief, said the Budget “set the stage for fulfilling our collective dreams of water for every citizen, ensuring electricity connectivity across India and boosting manufacturing especially in sunrise sectors. The Budget will enable India to become a more vibrant start-up hub.”

“The Budget reflects the PM’s vision for India’s development, where the farmers prosper, poor lead a life of dignity, the middle class get the due for their hard work and Indian enterprise gets a boost,” he said.