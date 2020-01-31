Budget 2020: FY20 tax revenue projection likely to see massive cut

Economic slowdown and reduction in corporation tax rates will require the government to trim its tax revenue projection for 2019-20 in the upcoming Budget by Rs 1-1.5 trillion, the biggest seen in recent times to arrive at a realistic target. The shortfall means 4.1-6.1 per cent of the Budget estimate of Rs 24.61 trillion.

The cuts seem steep, but would be less than what was initially expected, sources said. The government had initially expected a Rs 1.45-trillion hit from corporation tax rate cuts only. This will be the second time that the tax projection will be changed for FY20 ...