Budget 2020 has both vision and action, will create jobs, says PM Modi

Asserting that the Union Budget will give push to the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday listed out various reforms announced in it and said the document has both "vision and action".
Reforms announced in the Budget will push employment in the country and help in doubling farmers' income, the prime minister said.
The Budget has further strengthened the government's commitment of minimum government, maximum governance, Modi said, adding that it has eased the taxation process.
