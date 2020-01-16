Budget 2020: Infrastructure, energy companies expect fine print for NIP

Infrastructure and energy companies are banking on the Budget announcements to take forward the recently announced National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP). This could help them firm up their corporate growth strategy for the next three to five years.

On December 31, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spelt out a plan for Rs 102-trillion investments in various infrastructure projects till 2025. The minister said the Centre and states are expected to equally contribute 39 per cent each to the capital expenditure, while the remaining 22 per cent will come from the private ...