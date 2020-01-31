Budget session 2020 LIVE updates: Economic Survey to be released today
The Budget Session of Parliament will start today with the government releasing the Economic Survey for 2019-20, a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget.
The Economic Survey, a detailed report card on the economic performance in the past year, comes at a time when India is staring at an estimated 5 per cent annual rate of expansion - the slowest pace since 2009. Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian will be presenting the survey.
President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the Budget session by speaking to a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at 11 am, outlining the government's policies this year.
