Budget 2020: Railway capex may rise 18% to all-time high of Rs 1.9 trn

The Indian Railways is likely to see an 18 per cent increase in its capital expenditure (capex) for 2020-21, up from Rs 1.6 trillion lined up for the current financial year. “We expect it to be Rs 1.8-1.9 trillion in the upcoming Budget.

For the next 10 years, the national transporter has set a goal of increasing the capex at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 18 per cent,” said a government official. The National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), recently unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, estimated the total capex in infrastructure sectors during ...