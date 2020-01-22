JUST IN
Budget 2020: Laundry list of demands from various sectors of the economy
Business Standard

Revamp of subsidy regime likely to be in focus in FM Sitharaman's Budget

As of now, the proposal on the table is to consider direct benefit transfer to farmers for food and fertilizer subsidies, sources said

Rajesh Bhayani  |  Mumbai 

The Ministry of Finance is considering revamp of subsidy regime, which is putting the burden on the exchequer, at a time when the revenue stream is under stress. The main focus is on food subsidy and fertilizer subsidy.

As of now, the proposal on the table is to consider direct benefit transfer to farmers for both types of subsidies, sources said. However, a proposal to launch a pilot project for transferring urea subsidy in farmers' account, instead of the current mechanism of crediting in companies account, is being examined. The direct benefit transfer of food subsidies ...

First Published: Wed, January 22 2020. 17:44 IST

