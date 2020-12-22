Budget 2021: Experts seek urea price hike, I-T exemption for primary co-ops

-
ALSO READ
Banking on Budget: A clear case for restructuring expenditure in favour of capex
Beyond Headlines: Should there be a range for fiscal deficit target?
Union Budget 2021: Finance Ministry to start budgetary exercise from Oct 16
Beyond Budget Headlines with AKB: Govt should invest in small-gestation projects
Govt kickstarts Budget-making exercise; health outlay may get 50% boost
-
Agriculturists and organisations, representing cooperative unions and food processing firms, on Tuesday raised a variety of issues for inclusion in the forthcoming Budget.
These include raising the rates of urea while lowering those of phosphatic and potassic (P&K) nutrients to promote balanced use.
They also called for extending income tax (I-T) concessions to primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) engaged in processing of farm products and sops for food processing units.
According to news agency PTI, Bharat Krishak Samaj (BKS) said it made the demand with regard to balanced use of fertilisers. In a virtual pre-Budget consultation with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and top officials of the finance ministry, BKS chairman Ajay Vir Jakhar also sought reduction in taxes on diesel and transport subsidy on fruits and vegetables, but demanded tax on unhealthy foods, PTI said.
Representatives from National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI), Punjab Agriculture University, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), industry body CII and others were also present during the meeting.
NCUI demanded I-T exemption for PACS engaged in processing and financial incentives in line with farmer producer organisations (FPOs).
CII wanted rates of remission of duties or taxes on export products to be finalised with the aim of making exports competitive. They wanted all public warehouses in India to be registered with Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority in a phased manner.
It also wanted all existing food processing units, which invest additional capital of more than 50 per cent of existing book value of plant and machinery, be treated as new investments. This will make them eligible for a five-year tax holiday, under Section 80IB(11A).
Meanwhile, the PHDCCI said agriculture and rural sector reforms must be undertaken with increased public investments in agricultural infrastructure. It also wanted farmers to have more access to credit as well as direct transfer of subsidies on electricity and fertilisers, among others.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU