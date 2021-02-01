Budget 2021 offers tax sops for aircraft leasing in GIFT City

-
ALSO READ
Raising exemption limit at the cost of tax reform a 'dangerous' proposal
Budget 2021: FM extends tax holiday, capital gains exemption for startups
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces cess to fund agricultural infrastructure
Budget share of capital expenditure highest in decade, aims for investments
Budget Byte: Will the states finally get their full share of tax revenue?
-
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced further tax incentives to encourage aircraft leasing in the country.
In her budget speech, Sitharaman said leasing companies setting up operations in the Gujarat International Financial Services (GIFT) City will be eligible for tax holiday on capital gains and tax exemption for aircraft lease rentals paid to foreign lessors.
In the 2019 budget, the government had announced 15 year tax deduction for companies setting up operations in GIFT City. Rules and regulations for leasing operations are currently being drafted.
ALSO READ: Union Budget 2021 LIVE: Disinvestment to continue, LIC IPO in FY22, says FM
Indian airlines have a combined fleet of around 700 planes and over 85 per cent of them are on lease. A majority of lessors are based in Ireland due to its attractive tax policy. In recent years Chinese companies too have increased their share in aircraft leasing. With Indian carriers ordering over 900 aircraft, the government wants to encourage leasing companies to set up base in India.
"Tax incentives is a good step to build helicopter and general aviation (private and charter) segment in the country. These segments are underpenetrated as lease financing is not available. We have only around 200 helicopters in India and there is opportunity to grow the size. With proper financial structuring it could also encourage domestic investment in aircraft leasing business," said aviation consultant Vishok Mansingh.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU