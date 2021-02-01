JUST IN
Budget 2021 LIVE updates: Sitharaman's 'Budget like never before' today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the annual Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament today.

Budget 2021 | Nirmala Sitharaman | Budget Speech

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Budget
Finance Minister Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2021 in Parliament today
Budget 2021 LIVE updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her third Union Budget in Parliament at 11 am today. The Budget speech will be keenly watched by both domestic and foreign investors, various interest groups like farmers, anxious middle class and corporate entities, besides parliamentarians.

As the Covid-19 pandemic hit India last year, the government witnessed a rising expenditure and tumbling revenue, even as economic activity came to a standstill due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. However, the economy is now in a recovery mode. On Friday, the government tabled the Economic Survey 2020, which pegged India's real GDP growth at 11 per cent in FY22. Meanwhile, the finance minister has promised a 'Budget like never before'. At the start of the joint session of Parliament on Friday, PM Narendra Modi said the FM had already announced three to four mini budgets and that the 2021-22 Budget should be seen as an extension of the same effort.

While the country awaits FM Sitharaman's Budget presentation, there are some key issues we must keep in mind -- economic recovery is still fragile and fiscal interventions are necessary; and there are constraints in the government’s execution capacity.

Stay tuned for Budget 2021 LIVE updates with Business Standard.

