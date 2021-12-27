Budget 2022-23: Finance ministry turns tight-fisted for next fiscal year

No government department should ask for additional spending in the guise of a Budget proposal for the next fiscal year, the finance ministry has said. This has made the job of departments difficult because Budget proposals come with a financial outlay.

These can be schemes or projects, but without a corresponding financial commitment, they become unworkable. The restrictive order continues the tight fist in government finance of FY22 to FY23. The finance managers do not want the departments to offer any monetary outlay even for next fiscal year beyond what they spend on their ...