Budget 2022-23 wishlist: Here are the key challenges in technology sector

-
ALSO READ
Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay
Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget
Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023
IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi
Hockey World Cup 2023: Teams, schedule, venues and everything one must know
-
Key challenges
Infrastructure: India’s infrastructure is still not fully developed in many regions. This can be a major obstacle for firms
Bureaucracy and regulations: The process of starting and running a business in India can be hampered by a complex web of bureaucracy and regulations. This can make it difficult for entrepreneurs to get their ventures off the ground
Digital divide: India is a country with a large digital divide. Rural and remote areas are lagging behind, both in terms of technology and awareness
Industry ask
Digital taxes: Simplify regulations related to digital technologies and e-commerce to make it easier for organisations and SMBs to operate online. The government can support digital innovation by reducing tax burdens, promoting e-invoicing and reducing compliance costs
Tax incentives for R&D: Introduce tax breaks or credits for research and development to encourage innovation and investment in new technologies.
Changes to intellectual property laws: Stronger protection laws for software and other digital products to encourage innovation and protect industry investments
Simplification of GST: Reduction in GST rate on specific services would encourage firms to increase investments in R&D and become more competitive. This would increase exports as firms would be able to offer their services at lower prices, making it attractive for foreign organizations to outsource their software development needs to India
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 22:56 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU