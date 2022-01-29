Budget 2022 date and time, key expectations, FM's speech, and more

-
ALSO READ
PwC's Ranen Banerjee on Budget expectations for MSMEs and more
Budget expectations 2022 LIVE: Jobs, tax reduction amid pandemic, and more
TMS Ep93: Netflix in India, PwC's Ranen Banerjee, markets, tax types
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
-
Budget session 2022: The Budget Session of the Parliament will begin on Monday with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing a joint session of the Houses. The session will be held in two parts – the first part of the session would conclude on February 11, 2022. After a month-long recess, part two of the session would begin on March 14, 2022, and conclude on April 8, 2022.
ALSO READ: Budget expectations 2022 LIVE: Jobs, tax reduction amid pandemic, and more
Budget 2022 date and time: The Union Budget, which is the most extensive account of the Central government’s finances, will be presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, at 11 am.
Budget speech 2022: The duration of a budget speech can generally range somewhere between 90 minutes to 120 minutes. However, in 2020, Sitharaman had delivered the longest budget speech in Indian history, which lasted around 160 minutes.
How is the Union Budget presented in the Parliament?
The Finance Minister briefs the Union Cabinet through a 'summary for the Cabinet' just before presenting the Budget. The Union Budget is tabled in the Parliament after the FM's speech has concluded.
Economic Survey
After President Kovind’s address to both the houses on Monday, January 31, 2022, the Economic Survey 2021-22 will be tabled.
The Economic Survey is presented by the government before the Budget. It describes the state of the economy during the past one year, the key challenges it anticipates, and their possible solutions.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU