Budget 2022 date and time, key expectations, FM's speech, and more

Budget session 2022: The Budget Session of the Parliament will begin on Monday with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing a joint session of the Houses. The session will be held in two parts – the first part of the session would conclude on February 11, 2022. After a month-long recess, part two of the session would begin on March 14, 2022, and conclude on April 8, 2022.





date and time: The Union Budget, which is the most extensive account of the Central government’s finances, will be presented by the Finance Minister on February 1, at 11 am.





2022: The duration of a can generally range somewhere between 90 minutes to 120 minutes. However, in 2020, Sitharaman had delivered the longest in Indian history, which lasted around 160 minutes.

How is the Union Budget presented in the Parliament?

The Finance Minister briefs the Union Cabinet through a 'summary for the Cabinet' just before presenting the Budget. The Union Budget is tabled in the Parliament after the FM's speech has concluded.

Economic Survey

After President Kovind’s address to both the houses on Monday, January 31, 2022, the Economic Survey 2021-22 will be tabled.

The Economic Survey is presented by the government before the Budget. It describes the state of the economy during the past one year, the key challenges it anticipates, and their possible solutions.