Budget 2021 LIVE updates: What taxpayers, investors, farmers expect from FM

Budget 2022 LIVE updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fourth Union Budget in Parliament at 11 am today. The Budget speech will be keenly watched by both domestic and foreign investors, various interest groups like farmers, anxious middle class and corporate entities, besides parliamentarians.
On Monday, the Economic Survey 2021-22, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, projected the economy to grow by 8-8.5% in the financial year beginning April 1 and said it was well placed to meet the future challenges on the back of widespread vaccine coverage, supply-side reforms and easing of regulations. The Survey expects the economy to grow by 9.2% during the current financial year, indicating a recovery to the pre-pandemic level.
Budget 2022 will also be keenly watched for any change in income tax rates and income tax slabs, besides the finance minister's fiscal deficit target and disinvestment road map.
