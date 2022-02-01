Budget 2021 LIVE updates: What taxpayers, investors, farmers expect from FM

LIVE updates: Finance Minister will present her fourth Union Budget in Parliament at 11 am today. The will be keenly watched by both domestic and foreign investors, various interest groups like farmers, anxious middle class and corporate entities, besides parliamentarians.

On Monday, the Economic Survey 2021-22, tabled by Finance Minister in Parliament, projected the economy to grow by 8-8.5% in the financial year beginning April 1 and said it was well placed to meet the future challenges on the back of widespread vaccine coverage, supply-side reforms and easing of regulations. The Survey expects the economy to grow by 9.2% during the current financial year, indicating a recovery to the pre-pandemic level.

will also be keenly watched for any change in rates and slabs, besides the finance minister's target and disinvestment road map.



