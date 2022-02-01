Budget 2022: MF industry seen benefiting with digital assets under tax net

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2022 LIVE: DRHP for LIC IPO expected in 2 weeks, says DIPAM Secy
What should you expect from the Budget session?
TMS Ep97: Budget session, bank privatisation, markets, expenditure budget
Budget 2022 date and time, key expectations, FM's speech, and more
Budget 2022: What to expect on bank privatisation, subsidy reforms?
-
The Finance Minister's announcement to tax virtual digital assets is seen as a boost to the Rs 38-trillion mutual fund (MF) industry, as it will help more millennials come into its fold. Officials in the asset management industry also welcomed the announcement of surcharge rationalisation.
"Despite the popular expectation of tax concessions for middle-class income-tax payers to push higher domestic savings, this budget has been different in not changing tax rates or slabs. Taxation on gains from the digital asset will help curb speculation and should help channelise savings into well-regulated long-term investments like MF," said Vishal Kapoor, CEO, IDFC AMC.
In its Budget speech on Tuesday, the Finance Minister has proposed that any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30 per cent.
Further, in order to capture the transaction details, it was also proposed to provide for tax deducted at source (TDS) on payment made in relation to transfer of virtual digital assets at the rate of 1 per cent of such consideration above a monetary threshold.
MF players say that until now many investors used to invest in 'crypto currency' as there was no proper taxation structure. With this announcement it makes sense to book the profits in the virtual digital assets and move the money into financial assets like mutual funds.
Further in the Budget it was proposed to cap the surcharge on long term capital gains arising on transfer of any type of assets at 15 per cent. According to the Grant Thornton Bharat, the current rate of surcharge on long term capital gains (LTCGs) arising to any assessee from transfer of equity oriented mutual funds is capped at 15 per cent.
The current rate of surcharge on LTCGs arising from transfer of debt oriented mutual funds depends on the legal status of the taxpayer (i.e. corporate, LLP, co-operatives, individual, HUF etc.) and could go up to 37 per cent.
Mitesh Chauhan, partner, Economic Laws Practice says, "With the proposed amendment, the maximum surcharge rate on long term capital gains on transfer of units of equity and debt mutual funds will be 15 per cent. This is a positive amendment. It will provide a much needed boost to the mutual funds industry."
N S Venkatesh, chief executive at Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) said that "Proposed cap on the surcharge on long term capital gains arising on transfer of any type of assets at 15 per cent and overall PM Gati-Shakti initiatives are expected to trigger equity markets over a longer term. Equity Mutual Fund Investors will benefit through the slew of measures which will have deep-rooted impact in the times to come."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU