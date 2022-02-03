Budget 2022: SEZ 2.0 to revive activities, says Commerce secy Subhramanyam

The government is in the process of drafting a new legislation for the next chapter for special economic zones that will see more participation of state governments in creation of manufacturing hubs in the country, commerce secretary BVR Subhramanyam said on Wednesday.

The Centre will take states on board and will cooperate with them to enable them to become partners in creation of New Development of Enterprise and Service Hubs (DESH) or SEZ 2.0. “We would like states to bring their estates also on to this so that when you have single-window clearance, it is single window ...