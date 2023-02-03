Budget 2023: Railways makes digital push to end passenger reservation woes

After getting a record Rs 2.4 trillion budgetary allocation for 2023-24, the ministry will overhaul its infrastructure to increase ticketing and query-handling capacity by 10 times, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

“We plan to improve the passenger reservation system’s back-end infrastructure. At present, the capacity of ticketing is around 25,000 tickets per minute. The target is to upgrade it to 225,000 per minute,” Vaishnaw said in a press conference.

“The capacity for attending to enquiries will also be upgraded from 400,000 per minute to 4 million per minute,” he said.

The move to overhaul the backend infrastructure for reservation has been long overdue, as ticket booking continues to be a bitter experience for millions of railway users across the country.

The Centre has made infrastructure a priority in the FY24 Budget. “India’s rising global profile is because of several accomplishments: unique world class public infrastructure,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech before announcing a slew of digital infrastructure initiatives.

The will also push for a network upgrade this fiscal year. Vaishnaw said the indigenous anti-collision system Kavach will have a 5G version by December 2024.

The minister rolled out a seven-point agenda for the upcoming fiscal year.

Among the big-ticket announcements is a target to commission 7,000 kilometres of new railway tracks, which is over 50 per cent more than what the has been able to achieve.

The minister said the target was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aspiration of building 20 km of new railway tracks every day through new lines, gauge conversion, and track doubling, etc.

The national transporter will also go big on increasing speeds on the network by eliminating track-level disruptions by constructing more rail-over/under-bridges (ROBs/RUBs).

The minister said he received queries for exports of Vande Bharat components.