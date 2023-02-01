Budget 2023: What is 'Amrit Kaal' mentioned by FM Sitharaman in her speech?

Finance Minister on Wednesday presented her fifth consecutive budget. While presenting it, she said that this is the "first budget of Amrit Kaal".

"Our vision for the 'Amrit Kaal' includes a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy, with strong public finances and a robust financial sector. To achieve this 'jan-bhaagidari' (public participation) through 'sab ka saath, sab ka prayas' is essential," she said.

"The economic agenda for achieving this vision focuses on three things: first, facilitating ample opportunities for citizens, especially the youth, to fulfil their aspirations; second, providing strong impetus to growth and job creation; and third, strengthening macro-economic stability," she added.

But what is 'Amrit Kaal'?

Delivering his speech from the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the term "Amrit Kaal" for the first time in 2021.

"The goal of 'Amrit Kaal' is to ascend to new heights of prosperity for India and the citizens of India. We don't have to wait for long to achieve our goals. We have to start now. We don't have a moment to lose. This is the right time. Our country also has to change and we as citizens have to change ourselves too," he said.

Modi further added that "Amrit Kaal" is for the next 25 years, and the country must start working towards improving the lives of its citizens. This will include reducing the divide between the villages and cities, lessening the government's interference in people's lives and building modern infrastructure in India.

According to this speech, we can say that Amrit Kaal refers to the 25 years between the 75th and 100th anniversaries of India's independence.

Where does the term "Amrit Kaal" come from?

According to a report by the Indian Express, "Amrit Kaal" finds its origins in Vedic astrology and indicates a "golden era".

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has increased its emphasis on "Amrit Kaal" and said that the coming period would be very prosperous for India with economic growth and social justice.

"Amrit Kaal" also signals a hope towards a better future where India will be self-reliant and more humane.

In her speech, Sitharaman said that the Centre would focus on seven areas: inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power, and the financial sector.