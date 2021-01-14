Budget Byte: Disinvestment way behind target of Rs 2.1 trillion, again

-
The government set an ambitious target of Rs 2.1 trillion from divestment of its stake in public sector companies. But the actual realisation so far has been nowhere near it. The high profile disinvestment of BPCL and Air India are yet to see the light of the day.
Data shows that the current year has achieved only 7% of the budgeted target to date, making things more difficult for the fisc in a revenue-stretched year. The coming year may see some of the high-profile sales that the government has been talking about. The initial public offer of LIC may give a further boost.
