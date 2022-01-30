Budget expectations: Industry says boost to infra can ensure Atma Nirbharta

-
-
The Union Budget is just two days away, and there has been a list of expectations from the industry and experts. With the Budget’s emphasis shifting more towards policy announcements aimed at providing growth stimuli, the expectations of the infrastructure sector have also aligned with this trend.
"With India poised for an impressive growth, Budget 2022 could play a critical role in stimulating the upward trajectory of the country," says Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE (Standing Conference of Public Enterprises).
In this regard, the Budget should be driven by policy initiatives to give the necessary boost to the infrastructure and manufacturing sectors, which would go a long way in ensuring India's Atma Nirbharta in strategic sectors, he adds.
Kamal Khetan, CMD at Sunteck Realty says we expect the wheels of reforms and the impetus to the real estate sector to accelerate the growth of the GDP further, with the vision, “Housing for All by 2022” being at the centre of this year’s Budget.
With regards to affordable housing, the govt will have to revisit the nomenclature defining the segment to accommodate more people within metropolitan regions. Enhancing the cap (of Rs 45 lakh) in metro cities to Rs 80 lakh-Rs 1 crore will extend the benefit of affordable housing. Such a move would allow more buyers to avail of benefits like lower GST, govt subsidies, and a tax deduction on interest repayment.
Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities says infrastructure and PSU will be in focus ahead of the Union Budget this year.
Meanwhile, the Budget session of Parliament will commence on January 31 with the address of the president to both the Houses and conclude on April 8, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Friday.
