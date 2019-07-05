Budget: Fiscal deficit under control, courtesy healthy non-tax revenues

-
Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden Budget has added more incentives to taxpayers, positive technological interventions and provided a nudge to start-ups and markets. But in terms of the fiscal math, it has carried the baton from the interim Budget. Capital expenditure and rural spending have grown at slower rates, but no scheme has seen an abrupt fall in allocation. Despite tepid revenue numbers for FY19, the Budget has kept healthy expenditure growth
