Union Budget 2023: Free food grain scheme for the poor extended by a year
Budget focus on medical research, aims to eliminate sickle cell anaemia

Facilities of state-run ICMR labs will be made available for private sector research, says Finance Minister

Topics
Union Budget | Budget 2023 | Medical Research

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Lab test, research, r&d, chemicals, medical research, vaccine, health, pharma

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech on Wednesday focused on health and medical education, announcing that 157 new nursing colleges will be established in co-location with medical colleges established since 2014.

The government will also come up with a programme to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047, Sitharaman said. The Budget said that facilities of the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) labs will be made available for private-sector research and development to encourage collaborative work. The government will also come up with a new programme to promote research and innovation in pharma through centres of excellence.

A new programme for research in pharmaceuticals will be made and the industry will be encouraged to invest through public-private partnerships.

Sitharaman said despite a global slowdown because of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, the Indian economy was "on the right track"

Read our full coverage on Union Budget

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 12:05 IST

