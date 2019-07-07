Budget impact: Infrastructure, housing finance, cement firms key gainers

The first Budget of the new government chose the investment path to boost growth while keeping an eye on the fiscal deficit and the near-term liquidity challenge. Given that the core focus continued to be on infrastructure and affordable housing, companies in the construction, housing finance, cement and home improvement solutions stand to benefit.

Further, the rural development initiatives both on physical and social infrastructure could spur employment and consumption. This should be beneficial for companies that get a higher share of revenues from the rural segment across sectors. The ...