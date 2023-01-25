Budget process reaches final stage with Halwa ceremony on Thursday

The will mark the printing process for the 2023 Union Budget, with the traditional ‘halwa ceremony’ on Thursday. Finance Minister will present the budget exactly a week from now, on February 1.

The Ministry tweeted that the budget for the financial year 2023-24 will be paperless like the previous two union budgets. This makes the halwa ceremony somewhat of a continuation of a tradition and not a necessity. Earlier, essential staff were locked inside the Ministry and in the printing press underneath North Block for a couple of weeks as physical copies were printed. The norms may not be as strict now.

“The Halwa ceremony, marking the final stage of the Budget preparation process for Union Budget 2023-24, will be held tomorrow in the presence of Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister in the Budget Press situated inside North Block,” the Ministry tweeted.

Like every year, the centre has asked citizens to give their ideas and suggestions on the upcoming Union Budget on the MyGov website.

All sorts of suggestions have come in from citizens. These include income tax cuts, higher taxes on tobacco and other sin items, payments to MSMEs on time, and reverting to old pension system.

There were also some unusual suggestions like the Centre making it compulsory to provide Aadhaar, PAN, Mobile and bank account numbers at birth itself, and the exchequer giving some amount to fixed deposit for every child till they turn 18, to providing health insurance for taxpayers.

“Increase taxes on tobacco products. It will help reduce tobacco-related deaths and generate additional revenues, which can be utilised for national health insurance schemes like strengthening Ayushman Bharat,” said user Santosh Deshpande.

“Allot Aadhar number, PAN card number, mobile number and bank account number at the time of birth itself. And the government should deposit Rs 500 for boys and Rs 1,000 for girls one time as fixed deposit till 18 years,” said user Rajesh Joshi.

Most of the suggestions, expectedly, were on income tax cuts. People asked for tax exemptions for those using digital modes of payments, health insurance worth Rs 5,000 for taxpayers, and rationalization of the tax brackets. There were even suggestions to scrap the Minimum Alternate Tax Regime.

“Please increase the individual income tax lower limit to Rs 8 lakh per annum as for the economically weaker section that is the upper limit. Please consider an increase in corporate tax for companies with income of Rs 10 crore,” said an anonymous user.

“For Persons with disabilities the limit for deduction is Rs 75,000 for 40-80 per cent disabled people. Please raise it to Rs 2,00,000 or exempted them from paying income tax. Also, the government can write off loans taken by persons with disabilities, till Rs 15,00,000,” said user Venkata Narayanan.

Many asked for increased spending on rural infrastructure including roads, and on research and development activities across sectors.

Interestingly, there were some citizens who sought a reversal on the recent government decision to make distribution of foodgrains through PDS totally free after having ended PMGKAY. Some said it should be ended outright while others said that it should be only provided for minor and senior citizen beneficiaries.

There were also those who sought a recall of the old pension system.