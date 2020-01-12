Can Budget find ways to tackle tax disputes? India Inc is waiting

After rationalisation of the corporation tax rates, India Inc is looking at the upcoming Budget for a blueprint of a credible dispute resolution system that proactively addresses ways and means to avoid tax disputes and litigation. In case of a dispute, what businesses look for is greater certainty in the mechanism for out-of-court settlements and a time-bound litigation process.

By the end of the reporting year 2017-18, taxes pertaining to income, services, and excise locked up in disputes were pegged at Rs777,322 crore. The maximum number of cases (70 per cent) is stuck in ...