Centre revises calendar, MoSPI to give GDP numbers post Budget in 2023

According to the latest calendar, the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) will release the first revised estimates of national income, consumption expenditure, saving, and capital formation of the previous fiscal year on the last day of February starting this year. Previously, it was released on the last working day of January.
The move comes as an effort to align the release timing for key official data and avoid confusion before the Budget, which is presented on February 1, the report said, quoting officials.
Earlier, the release date for this data was January 31, just two days before the Budget, and thus the data couldn't be incorporated into it.
Previously, the Modi government also changed the Union Budget announcement date to February 1. Under the late Finance minister Arun Jaitley, the Modi government switched to February 1 from the colonial tradition of presenting the Budget on the last working day of February in 2017.
First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 10:02 IST
