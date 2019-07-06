JUST IN
You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2019 » News

BS Jury on Budget: Boost for NBFCs, infrastructure & inclusive growth
Business Standard

Chef Manish Mehrotra's take on the best and worst things in Budget

The food and beverage industry is responsible for a lot of jobs in the country today, said Mehrotra

Manish Mehrotra 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Parliament to present the Union Budget 2019-20, in New Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Parliament to present the Union Budget 2019-20 in New Delhi | Photo: PTI

What is the best thing about the Budget?

There are a lot of promises made by the Budget. But I feel that fulfilling these promises would be very difficult. I do not find anything that I can label as the best in the Budget.

And the worst?

The food and beverage industry is responsible for a lot of jobs in the country today, but it lacks important regulations and organisation. I expected some focus on skill development. The government thinks that people going out to eat isn’t important and therefore, we see no mention of it anywhere.

Manish Mehrotra

Manish Mehrotra

Will it help the economy and create jobs?

If they are successful in fulfilling the promises they have made, there would definitely be a growth in the employment numbers.

If you could make one change in the Budget, it would be…

I would add more incentives for the up-and-coming middle classes. They have tried to improve and simplify tax procedures, which is commendable.
First Published: Sat, July 06 2019. 01:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU