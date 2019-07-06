Chef Manish Mehrotra's take on the best and worst things in Budget

What is the best thing about the Budget?

There are a lot of promises made by the Budget. But I feel that fulfilling these promises would be very difficult. I do not find anything that I can label as the best in the Budget.

And the worst?

The food and beverage industry is responsible for a lot of jobs in the country today, but it lacks important regulations and organisation. I expected some focus on skill development. The government thinks that people going out to eat isn’t important and therefore, we see no mention of it anywhere.





Manish Mehrotra

Will it help the economy and create jobs?

If they are successful in fulfilling the promises they have made, there would definitely be a growth in the employment numbers.

If you could make one change in the Budget, it would be…

I would add more incentives for the up-and-coming middle classes. They have tried to improve and simplify tax procedures, which is commendable.