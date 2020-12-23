Don't tweak inflation target range: Economists tell FM in pre-Budget talks

-
ALSO READ
Banking on Budget: A clear case for restructuring expenditure in favour of capex
Towards Budget 2021-22
Beyond Budget Headlines with AKB: Govt should invest in small-gestation projects
Economic recovery after Covid-19 shock make Samvat 2077 shimmer with hope
Govt kickstarts Budget-making exercise; health outlay may get 50% boost
-
Economists have asked the government not to tweak the range of consumer price inflation target for the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) monetary policy committee (MPC).
In a pre-Budget interaction with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, they asked the government to stick to the inflation target of 4 per cent, with tolerance levels at 2-6 per cent.
The current range of 2-6 per cent is valid till this fiscal year-end. The consumer price index-based inflation rate has not come down below 6 per cent till November in the current fiscal year, barring March.
According to the RBI Act, amended through the Finance Act, 2016, the central bank has to send a report to the government in case of breach of mandate cited above, stating reasons for failure to achieve the target, remedial actions proposed to be taken by it, and an estimate of the period within which the inflation target will be achieved.
However, the RBI's MPC has not taken April and May inflation numbers into consideration because these were imputed, escaping government scrutiny.
As such, many quarters have asked for relaxation in the inflation target, at a time when economic growth has become a prime concern. Economic growth contracted in the first two consecutive quarters, throwing the economy into recession.
Economists also called for giving cash to the poor, so that demand is generated in the economy.
Some economists wanted the Amul cooperative model to be adopted for the rural economy. They called for early detection of bank credit turning into bad debt.
They also suggested the government come out with a new road map for fiscal consolidation and debt-to-gross domestic product ratio.
According to a statement by the finance ministry, more than 170 invitees representing nine stakeholder groups participated in the five meetings held from December 14-23 for Budget 2021-22.
The stakeholder groups made several suggestions on various subjects that included fiscal policy, including taxation, bond markets, insurance, infrastructure spending, health and education budget, social protection, among other issues.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU