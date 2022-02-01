Economic Survey estimates conservative, says CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

-
ALSO READ
Taking a sneak peek at new CEA V Anantha Nageswaran's thoughts
Govt appoints V Anantha Nageswaran as new Chief Economic Advisor
The role of the CEA needs to be redefined by the finance minister
Centre to appoint a committee within two weeks to select next CEA
Top headlines: Air India returns to Tatas; CEA Subramanian to step down
-
In his first public appearance since being appointed the chief economic advisor, V Anantha Nageswaran said on Monday that the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) growth projections in the Economic Survey of 2021-22 are conservative compared to other agencies.
Nageswaran said the Survey’s assumption that crude oil prices will average at $70-75 a barrel through the year is realistic.
Nageswaran was announced as CEA on Friday as his predecessor Krishnamurthy Subramanian returned to academia in December. The Survey was, thus, drafted by Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal.
“The projection that the Economic Survey has made is on the conservative side, compared to the projections that other agencies have made. The base effect of 2020-21 is still there. We know there are issues to be tackled and growth will be one of the instruments through which we tackle those challenges,” Nageswaran said at the media briefing.
The Survey projects India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 8-8.5 percent in FY23. This is higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s last forecast of 7.3 per cent, though it is lower than the International Monetary Fund’s recent projection of 9 per cent.
However, the projection is based on assumptions like a normal monsoon, that there will not be any further debilitating pandemic-related economic disruption, the withdrawal of global liquidity by major central banks will be broadly orderly, crude oil prices will be in the range of $70-75 a barrel, and the global supply chain disruptions will steadily ease.
On Monday, Brent Crude was trading at above $91 per barrel and WTI Crude hovered around $88 per barrel.
“The $70-75 assumption is an average price range. We are aware that it is currently trading at around $90. By the time we get into the next financial year, thanks to the monetary policies and liquidity tightening by various central banks and potential for growth slowdown in the developed world, will moderate demand for oil. So the assumption in the survey is a realistic one,” Nageswaran said.
Sanyal, who was also at the briefing, said that there is a need to be concerned about “imported inflation”, especially arising from an increase in global energy prices and supply chain issues. He was, however, confident that domestic inflation factors were well under control.
Nageswaran said the Narendra Modi government has pursued a four-pronged strategy to revive the economy of short-term support to the economy, with firm eye on medium-term fiscal stability, making use of the opportunity that the pandemic provided to undertake structural and supply-side reforms, and paying attention to process reforms as well.
On the need to boost job creation, Nageswaran said it will take time to regain confidence because the slowdown in consumption spending is not only a function of the lack of income growth, but also because of the uncertainty caused by the pandemic and health impact.
“Once the pandemic cloud is lifted, and many of the contact services come back to their pre-pandemic level, it will create a virtuous cycle of job creation and income growth assuming there is no other major Covid wave,” Nageswaran said. He added that the construction sector is beginning to revive and that’s one of the highest employers in the country.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU