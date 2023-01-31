JUST IN
Prompt measures by govt, RBI contained inflation: Economic Survey
Business Standard

Economic Survey: GDP growth expected to reduce, but govt finances improving

Private investment is picking up, and IT services exports remain resilient

Economic Survey | Budget 2023 | Indian Economy

Ishaan Gera  |  New Delhi 

Economic Survey 2022-23
Economic Survey 2022-23

Estimates for 2023-24 published in the Economic Survey indicate that growth will reduce in the coming year. The Survey sees some bright spots in the form of improvement in the government’s finances and expenditures.

Tax buoyancy under the goods and services tax has improved. Private investment is picking up, and IT services exports remain resilient.

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 23:23 IST

