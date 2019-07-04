- Economic Survey LIVE: FY20 GDP growth at 7%, FY19 fiscal deficit at 5.8%
- Gosh! So many Tamil FMs: History repeating itself, again and again
- IndiaMART InterMESH makes strong debut; surges 30% against issue price
- IndiaMART InterMESH makes strong debut; surges 30% against issue price
- Titan slips 1% after Morgan Stanley downgrades stock to 'equal weight'
- Uniply Industries surges 5% after Markab Capital acquires controlling stake
Economic Survey LIVE: FY20 GDP growth pegged at 7%, say TV reports
The Survey analyses the trends in agricultural and industrial production, infrastructure, employment, money supply, prices, imports, exports, foreign exchange reserves ahead of Union Budget
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian
The Economic Survey brings out the economic trends in the country which facilitates a better appreciation of the mobilisation of resources and their allocation in the Budget. The Survey analyses the trends in agricultural and industrial production, infrastructure, employment, money supply, prices, imports, exports, foreign exchange reserves and other relevant economic factors which have a bearing on the Budget, and is presented to the Parliament ahead of the Budget for the ensuing year.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More