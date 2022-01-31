Economic Survey propagates policy agility amid pandemic-induced uncertainty

-
ALSO READ
Markets eye Economic Survey, Budget 2022 this week
TMS Ep97: Budget session, bank privatisation, markets, expenditure budget
Economic Survey 2022 Highlights: Geopolitical risks bubbling up, says PEA
Budget 2022 LIVE: 'India's economic activities crossed pre-Covid levels'
What should you expect from the Budget session?
-
India’s Economic Survey acts as a report card of the economy presented by the government that also carries a prescriptive policy blueprint with a near-to-medium term horizon. Released on the eve of the Union Budget, it also offers a sneak peek into the macroeconomic framework underpinning the upcoming Union Budget.
The Economic Survey 2021-22, in its second post pandemic avatar, highlights the challenging policy terrain amidst a cross-current of uncertainty caused by repeated waves of Covid. In this context, the Survey highlights the use of ‘Barbell Strategy’ by the government to offer a bouquet of safety-nets to cushion the impact on vulnerable sections of society/business, with a flexible policy response based on ‘Agile’ approach that uses feedback-loops with real-time adjustments.
This, in our opinion, places greater emphasis on virtues of policy nimbleness amidst times of unprecedented uncertainty, which could render conventional economic assessment inadequate. It is comforting to note that the Survey espouses leverage of high frequency indicators to guide short-term policy responses.
Fascinatingly, the Survey advocates broadening the currently niche usage of geo-spatial data and cartographic techniques – to track, compare and represent longer term developments. High speed connectivity coupled with extensive mobile phone penetration will make next generation technologies like geo-tagging an imperative for policy monitoring across various policy schemes while driving the next wave of start-ups.
Another unique feature of India’s economic response to the pandemic has been its emphasis on supply-side reforms rather than complete focus on demand support. This stems from government’s belief that while reclaiming of pre Covid economic status is imminent, the post Covid economy will get characterized by ongoing changes in technology, consumer behaviour, geo-politics, supply-chains, etc.
With this context, policymakers have carved out supply side strategy with reforms that:
· improve flexibility and innovation to deal with long-term unpredictability of the post-Covid world
· improve the inherent resilience of the Indian economy
With gradually percolating gains from supply-side reforms, widespread vaccination coverage, ramped up public capex (aided by robust revenue collection that helps to generate fiscal space to spur growth), and relatively resilient external demand, the Survey expects India’s FY23 GDP growth at 8-8.5 per cent, making it one of the fastest growing major economies in the world for second year in a row. In addition, the Survey also notes substantial improvement in India’s external vulnerability metrics, which it expects to play a crucial role in insulating the Indian economy from likely financial market volatility triggered by unwinding of extremely accommodative monetary policy by key central banks.
While 8-8.5 per cent GDP growth in FY23 is a possible scenario, we believe there could be some downside from: (i) tapering of pent-up demand vis-à-vis FY22, (ii) moderation in global trade activity (as per IMF’s recent forecast), (iii) adverse spill over from high inflation (esp. from global commodity prices), (iv) roll-off of fiscal impulse in key economies, (v) rising global interest rates.
Overall, the Survey refrains from big bang ideations and instead focuses on supply-side ‘process reforms’ to attract private investments while projecting government as a facilitator.
The author(s) are with QuantEco Research. Views expressed here are their own.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU