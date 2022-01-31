Economic Survey: Survey questions MGNREGS demand spike, reverse migration

The today questioned whether the surge in demand for jobs immediately after the first lockdown was due to reverse migration as has been so far thought off.

Basing its analysis on the state-level data, the Survey said that latest work demand pattern for in FY22 shows that for many migrant source states like West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, employment in most months of 2021 has been lower than the corresponding levels in 2020.

While, in contrast, the demand for MGNREGS employment has been higher for migrant recipient states like Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for most months in 2021 over 2020.

There are still other states that do not neatly fit into this categorization.

“Therefore, the relationship between MGNREGS employment and movement of migrant labour during the last two years cannot be conclusively determined, and requires further research,” the Survey said.

It acknowledged though that even after accounting for seasonality, demand for MGNREGS work at an aggregate level still seems to be above the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

Meanwhile, for agriculture, the survey said that despite the inherent resoluteness of India’s agriculture sector, the sector is bogged down by seasonality in production and irregular shocks leading to variations in prices particularly that of perishable commodities.

In a point by point analysis of seasonality in production of three main perishable food items namely onions, tomatoes and potatoes, the Survey said that prices of these items tend to rise in the months of Feb-Apr, then July-Aug and thereafter Sept-Nov.

It advocated strategies to incentivize production during the lean production months that could include investments in processing of surplus crops like tomatoes and building processing and storage infrastructure of onions.

Interestingly, the Survey called for a calibrated import policy for agriculture products and said that knee jerk reactions to price rise of essential commodities through frequent import duty or tariff revisions sends wrong signals to domestic producers and creates an environment of uncertainty.

“A long-term consistent approach is mandated,” the survey said.

“The performance of the agriculture and the allied sector has been resilient to the Covid-19 shock. However, as shown by the latest Situational Assessment Survey (SAS) report, the fragmentation of landholdings has led to alternate sources such as livestock, fishery and wage labour becoming significantly important for an agricultural household,” the Survey said.

Meanwhile, on other aspects of social infrastructure, the Survey said as result of government spending on social services increasing by 9.8 per cent in 2021-22 as compared to 2020-21, school infrastructure – both in terms of number of recognized schools and colleges and basic facilities in schools – and teachers' availability as reflected in Pupil Teacher Ratio, showed an improvement in 2019-20 over earlier years.

On health it said that the latest National Family Health Survey-5 showed that Total fertility rate (TFR) has come down from 2.2 in 2015-16 to 2 in 2019-21, while under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), 83 districts in the country have already become ‘Har Ghar Jal’ districts.