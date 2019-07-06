Fashion guru Prasad Bidapa's take on the best and worst things in Budget

What is the best thing about the Budget?



Boosting the redressed the balance. Farmers are the cornerstone of our economy. Fine-tuning this sector should be a priority. The handloom and khadi sector will hopefully benefit from increasing import duties on textiles.

And the worst?



Withdrawal of tax benefits to defence veterans. Sitharaman should not accept this recommendation. These veterans have sacrificed life and limb for our country, and this is the thanks we give them?



Will it help the economy and create jobs?

With Urjit Patel’s damning commentary on the fiscal health of our country, and the government’s inability to furnish figures on unemployment, I’m at a loss to see the big picture.

If you could make one change in the Budget, it would be…

I would triple the education Budget. This is the foundation on which we need to build the country’s future. Free education for all up to high school and scholarships for bright students beyond will change the dynamic of our nation.