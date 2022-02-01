FM Sitharaman's fourth Budget: Boost to credit for digital infra

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2022-23: Higher allocation in infra sector to fuel economic recovery
Sector allocations for a correction-proof portfolio
LIVE: This Budget brings more infra, more growth and more jobs, says PM
Economic Recovery: What do K, V, U, L, W-shapes recoveries really mean?
SBI MF launches open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given infrastructure status to data centre and energy storage system, a move that will facilitate credit availability for digital infrastructure.
Data centres are core to digitisation and cloud journey of enterprises. India’s data centre industry has 499 megawatt (MW) of critical information technology capacity, of which seven cities account for 490 MW.
According to a JLL research report, the sector saw investment commitments worth $3 billion in the first six months of the current financial year.
The FM increased the outlay for the education sector to Rs 1.04 trillion for 2022-23 from Rs 93,224 crore in 2020-21, with an impetus on digital learning.
‘One class-one TV Channel’ programme of PM eVidya will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels.
“Budget 2022 is focused on providing India with a strong foundation for the techade and establishing it as a global hub in terms of technology innovation. There were certain points left unaddressed, such as additional focus on industry-led R&D in emerging technologies...,” said a statement from IT services and stratup industry body Nasscom.
The FM said to encourage sunrise sectors such as climate change, agri-tech, deep-tech, digital economy, etc., the government will promote thematic funds for blended finance with government share limited to 20 per cent.
For the first time, the Union Budget mentioned the gaming industry.
Sitharaman said a promotion task force will be setup for the animation, visual effects, gaming and comics as the sector offers immense potential for employment.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU