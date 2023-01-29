Focus mustn't waver, we must continue to invest in health: K Srinath Reddy

With the threat of pandemic receding, will the 2023-24 lower its focus on health care allocations? Or will there be further cohesive planning to prepare for future pandemics? Outlining the vision for this year’s Budget, public health policy expert K SRINATH REDDY, founder and past president, Public Health Foundation of India, in conversation with Sohini Das, says the pandemic has revealed the need to invest in an efficient health care system. Edited excerpts: