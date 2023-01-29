JUST IN
Business Standard

Focus mustn't waver, we must continue to invest in health: K Srinath Reddy

We have to create a multi-layered, multi-skilled health workforce. This is good even from the point of view of employment generation, says PHFI founder

Topics
Budget 2023 | Union Budget | healthcare

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

K Srinath Reddy
K Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India

With the threat of pandemic receding, will the 2023-24 Union Budget lower its focus on health care allocations? Or will there be further cohesive planning to prepare for future pandemics? Outlining the vision for this year’s Budget, public health policy expert K SRINATH REDDY, founder and past president, Public Health Foundation of India, in conversation with Sohini Das, says the pandemic has revealed the need to invest in an efficient health care system. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 20:42 IST

