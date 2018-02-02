From Arvind Kejriwal to Nitish Kumar, here are CM's views on Budget 2018

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi





There is nothing for the middle class and traders in this (Who have been) completely ignored. I had expected some financial assistance to important infrastructure projects for the national capital. I Am disappointed that the Centre continues its step-motherly treatment of Delhi.

K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu

The is fairly balanced, growth-oriented, that focuses on development of agriculture, rural development and health sector. The reduction in allocation in some sensitive schemes like post-matric scholarships for Scheduled Castes, Pradan Mantri Mathru Vandana Yojana could have been avoided.

Nitish Kumar, Bihar





I want to congratulate the Finance Minister for his focus on agriculture, education and health services in the Union He deserves special praise for raising minimum support price by 50 per cent to protect farmers' income. To boost health care, the centre has promised national health protection scheme

It would provide health insurance to 10 crore families or 50 crore individuals. It's a welcome step.

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka

This budget is vision-less, growth-less, not people-oriented. No allocation for housing for all or the health sector. Unless allocations are made, there is no use of new schemes. It means 99% of them won't be implemented. Farmers were expecting Loan waiver. Karnataka not happy with allocations made to states

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh





Agriculture is the lifeline of our country. I welcome the decision to provide 1.5 times of cost as minimum support price for crops. Specialised agri processing will help us utilise our surplus production well. The health protection scheme for the poor will provide significant relief from high medical expenses