FM Sitharaman's Budget speech: A perfect start to an imperfect end

Business Standard

Full marks for technocratic budget that lets us embrace ease of living

India's corporate tax structure is now globally competitive! Rates of 25 and 15 per cent are completely acceptable to international investors

Shailesh Haribhakti 

The remarkable bouquet of Aspirational India, economic development for all and a caring society wrapped by governance and financial system strengthening, gave me, for the first time, a sense of full satisfaction from a finance minister.

In every way, the Budget is disciplined (no runaway fiscal deficit), well targetted to provide universal basic services to an aspirational India, careful in bringing technology to bear upon all aspects of taxpayer interface with tax gatherers and intended to be directional! What a great balancing act. India will be the First Nation on our ...

First Published: Sat, February 01 2020. 23:55 IST

