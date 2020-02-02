Govt has put out a progressive Budget aimed at boosting infra: Sujeet Kumar

-
“With the target of achieving the $5-trillion economy, the government has put out a progressive and encouraging Budget aimed at boosting infrastructure and building a sustainable economy. It has restored confidence of businesses as well as provided on-ground support that MSMEs need and farmers deserve"
Sujeet Kumar
Kumar is co-founder of Udaan
