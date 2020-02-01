JUST IN
You are here: Home » Budget » News

Govt to list LIC as part of its disinvestment initiative: Sitharaman
Business Standard

Govt revises FY20 fiscal deficit target to 3.8% from earlier target of 3.3%

Sitharaman, who was presenting the annual budget in parliament, also pegged the fiscal deficit target for the year 2020/21 at 3.5% of the GDP

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Budget 2020
People listening Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Budget Speech in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: Dalip Kumar

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday revised the country's fiscal deficit target to 3.8% for the current fiscal year, from an earlier target of 3.3%.

Sitharaman, who was presenting the annual budget in parliament, also pegged the fiscal deficit target for the year 2020/21 at 3.5% of the GDP.

First Published: Sat, February 01 2020. 13:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU