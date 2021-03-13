JUST IN
AAP budget aims at raising per capita income at par with Singapore by 2047
Business Standard

Haryana govt presents Rs 1.55-trillion Budget; focus on agri, health

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance department portfolio, presented his second Budget in the State Assembly

Press Trust of India 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Haryana government on Friday presented a Rs 1.55-trn Budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, with health, agriculture, and infrastructure identified as key priority areas. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (pictured), who also holds the finance department portfolio, presented his second Budget in the State Assembly.
.

Presenting the paperless Budget, Khattar proposed no fresh tax. He proposed a budget of Rs 1.55 trillion for FY22, an increase of 13 per cent over FY21 of Rs 1.38 trillion. The Budget outlay comprises 25 per cent as capital expenditure of Rs 38,718 crore and 75 per cent as revenue expenditure of Rs 1.17 crore. Khattar proposed to raise the Old Age pension to Rs 2,500 per month from April 1 of this year from present Rs 2,250.PTI
.

First Published: Sat, March 13 2021. 00:38 IST

