Budget 2023 LIVE updates: FM Sitharaman to present Union Budget today

Union Finance Minister will present the 2023-24 in Parliament today, the last full Budget of the Modi government in its second term. This year's Budget holds much significance as the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024. Like the previous two Union Budgets, 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form.

This year's budget session is going to have 27 sittings till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the Budget papers. The first part of the session will conclude on February 13. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session and conclude on April 6.

The Union Finance Minister, on Tuesday tabled the for the 2022-23. The said that India's economic recovery from the Covid pandemic is complete and the economy is expected to grow in the range of 6 per cent to 6.8 per cent in the coming 2023-24. This is in comparison to 7 per cent this fiscal and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22.