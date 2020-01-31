LTCG, dividend distribution tax roll-back on top of Budget wishlist

Long-term capital gains Industry players expect the government to exempt tax on long -term capital gains (LTCG) arising on sale of listed equity shares.

The government could also streamline the holding period for granting such exemption to 24 months, bringing the same at a par with unlisted shares “This will boost investment and make capital markets more attractive and in line with global markets. At the same time ,the longer holding period would ensure that the benefits are only available to investors having a longer term horizon,” said Mehul ...