Military sees small increase in budget even as China standoff simmers

-
ALSO READ
Customary 'Halwa Ceremony' kickstarts process of compiling Budget documents
Major economic legislations to be considered during Budget Session
Union Budget: 'Atmanirbhar Bharat ka budget', says MP CM Chouhan
Prioritise spending, boost infra, sell PSUs: Raghuram Rajan on Budget
Reactions of industrialists on FM Sitharaman's budget for fiscal 2022
-
India increased its defense spending by about 1%, throwing the timing of its military modernization program into doubt while it faces a protracted standoff with China along their disputed Himalayan border.
Overall, military spending increased to 3.47 trillion rupees ($47.4 billion), up from 3.43 trillion rupees in the previous financial year, budget documents indicate. India’s expenditure is about a quarter that of China’s -- in May 2020, Beijing announced a yearly defense budget $178.6 billion, according to data from the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
There had been an expectation that India’s defense budget would receive a “robust increase” in response to the deadly clashes with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, said Laxman Behera, associate professor at the Special Centre for National Security Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.
READ MORE: Govt allocates Rs 4.78 trillion to defence for 2021-22 in Budget 2021
It would have “signaled that India’s government means business when it comes to the nation’s sovereignty and security,” Behera said. “It looks like the defense minister will have to live with a shortfall for years to come.”
Both India and China have moved thousands of soldiers, tanks, artillery to the disputed border after clashes in the Galwan valley in Ladakh last June that left at least 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops dead. The clashes along their 3,488 kilometer (2,167 mile) boundary, known as the Line of Actual Control, come as China increasingly asserts its presence in the region and as India grapples with the world’s second worst coronavirus epidemic and an economy in crisis.
Nine rounds of talks between India and China have so far ended in a deadlock, although both sides have agreed to keep talking.
India had previously announced plans to spend $250 billion over a 10-year period to 2025 on defense modernization, focused on upgrading its ageing fleet of flighter jets, submarines, battle tanks and armored vehicles. But budget restraints and a renewed focus on the local manufacture of defense assets have put that timeline in doubt.
And while India is among the world’s top five military spenders, most of the funds allocated for defense forces go toward the salaries of about 1.3 million serving personnel, pensions, infrastructure development, and repairs.
Other experts were unsure whether the budget was enough to meet all liabilities.
“The defense budget reflects the financial constraints faced by the government and the inescapability of spending on health and infrastructure to boost the economy,” said Amit Cowshish, a consultant with the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defense Studies and Analyses and former financial advisor to the defense ministry.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU