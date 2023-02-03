JUST IN
Heavy Industries ministry budget doubled; 93% goes towards e-mobility
India Inc stares at higher debt cost with lower tax rate for FPIs set to go
New IT regime can adversely impact taxpayers' savings: RSS affiliate SJM
Highest-ever sports budget in 2023-24, but where would it go exactly?
Karnataka's coffee planters disappointed with Budget over tax issue
Indirect taxes: Budget proposals aligned with govt's strategic priorities
Direct tax: Budget gives a blueprint for sustained high-growth trajectory
Union Budget 2023-24 on expected lines, good for investment push
Budget proposals don't change our long-term preferences: Abhiram Eleswarapu
Budget 2023: From Ashok Leyland to L&T, brokerages bet on cyclical stocks
You are here: Home » Budget Â» News
India Inc stares at higher debt cost with lower tax rate for FPIs set to go
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Heavy Industries ministry budget doubled; 93% goes towards e-mobility

79% of the total Rs 6171.63 cr that the ministry received was for FAME

Topics
Electric Vehicles | Budget 2023 | FAME

Nitin Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg

In a big push to electric mobility in the Budget 2023, apart from a custom duty cut on lithium-ion batteries, the government also nearly doubled its budgetary allocation for schemes linked to the development of the electric vehicle industry under the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI).

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Electric Vehicles

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 18:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU